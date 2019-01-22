Briefly noted: Rotary Club honors Shawnee Mission student success liaison

Rotary Club honors SMSD’s Andre Carnegie. The Rotary Club of Shawnee Mission has named Shawnee Mission School District Student Success Liaison Andre Carnegie a Paul Harris Fellow, the highest distinction given by the organization. Harris Fellows are recognized as individuals who have served people in their communities above and beyond expectations. Carnegie became the district’s first-ever student success liaison back in 2015. In that role, he’s tasked with identifying at-risk kid and working to get them engaged in school and their education.
