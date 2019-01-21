Updates from Johnson County Community College: Spring Semester

Spring semester is officially starting at Johnson County Community College and we’re kicking things off with several game changers, including:

The opening of our Fine Arts & Design Studios facility

Our visual art students have a new place to call home. This facility is nestled between the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, creating an “arts neighborhood.” Hallway gallery spaces, a covered outdoor courtyard and a high-bay studio foster creativity and collaboration among our students as they engage in the following disciplines:

Graphic Design

Photography

Film & Media Studies

Ceramics

Digital imaging

Drawing

Painting

Metal & Silversmithing

Sculpture

According to Jim Lane, Dean of Arts & Design, Humanities & Social Sciences, “New facilities bring renewed inspiration and engagement from faculty and students alike. Our outstanding Fine Arts and Graphic Design faculty now have outstanding studios and labs to match!”

Learn more or come see this modern masterpiece firsthand.

Our 50th anniversary

The new year marks a milestone: The College’s 50th anniversary. Throughout 2019, we’re celebrating and connecting with everyone who makes up the fabric of JCCCC – our students, team members, community, alumni and so many others.

As the year progresses, we invite you to:

The new and improved jccc.edu

We’re excited to unveil our refreshed website. It’s visual, it’s easy to navigate and – most importantly – it was designed with our students in mind. This new online experience highlights the student success and community enrichment we’ve exemplified for the past 50 years.

Whether you’re checking out our events, taking a virtual tour of campus or perusing our student success stories, jccc.edu is your one-stop-shop for all things JCCC.

Stay Connected

As our campus continues to evolve, we don’t want you to miss a beat. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.