Some Shawnee Mission area cities will begin special storm debris pick ups this week

Some of the evidence of the damage done to the local canopy by Winter Storm Gia earlier this month should be disappearing in the coming days.

Cities across the Shawnee Mission area have organized special storm debris collections or drop off sites to help residents clean up from the storm. Here’s a look at the options available to residents in the area:

Fairway: Fairway’s Public Works crews will team up with contractor to conduct a city-wide storm debris clean up. The pick up will begin tomorrow, Jan. 22, in Wards 1 and 4 (you can find a ward map here). “One crew will start collection in Ward 1 working into Ward 2,” reads a note from the city. “While the second crew will start in Ward 4 and work into Ward 3.” The collection will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday. Branch should not be longer than eight feet and should be stacked neatly near the curb.

Leawood: Leawood has organized a special pick up — including for residents in private subdivisions — that will start next Monday, Jan. 28. The city asks that residents bundle what they can and keep the length of branches to six feet. Bundles should be places within 10 feet of the curb.

Lenexa: Lenexa will likely make an announcement in the coming days about options for residents for disposing of tree limbs. The city was waiting until this past weekend’s weather went through to determine next steps, including whether to offer a curbside pick up. “We are waiting until the next storm comes through to see the overall limb damage to make a determination,” the city wrote on its Facebook page last week. “We have to gauge our manpower (the same crews who will have been working 24-hours in 12-hour shifts for this storm and the next) and our vehicle fleet’s ability to handle something like that.”

Merriam: Merriam has opened up a storm debris drop-off site at the Public Works facility, 6901 Knox. The site will accept storm debris daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., including today, through Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Mission: City’s city council authorized spending for city-wide curbside limb pick up. Resident must have limbs out by their curbs by Monday, Jan. 28. “There is not a limit on limb size, but please stack bundles as highly/tightly as possible,” says the city. “If the grapple hook can collect all the limbs at a residence in one pass, it will expedite citywide collection and minimize costs.” Waste Management has also lifted the normal limit on yard waste set outs. “Residents may now set out as many bags or bundles as needed through the end of February,” said the city. “These set outs will be collected on your normal trash day.”

Overland Park: Overland Park is not offering a city-wide curbside pick up, but has opened debris drop off sites at Young’s Pool, 8421 W. 77th Street, and St. Andrews Golf Club, 11099 W. 135th Street. The drop off sites are open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through next Sunday, Jan. 27.

Prairie Village: Prairie Village has contracted Arbor Masters to conduct a city-wide pick up of large branches fallen from the storm. Crews will start their sweep today, focusing on the area between 75th and 79th Streets from the western city limit to Nall Avenue and from 79th to 83rd Streets from Lamar Avenue to Roe Avenue. “The limbs must be cut into sections not exceeding 10 feet in length,” read instructions from the city. “Limbs must be stacked in the front yard as close to the curb as possible, parallel to the street, and away from street lights, utility boxes, fire hydrants, and clear of overhead power lines.”

Roeland Park: Public Works crews will begin a city-wide debris pick up on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Branches must be kept to eight feet in length and placed at the curb. “We encourage residents to bundle smaller limbs in 4 feet lengths, weighing not more than 50 lbs,” said the city. “Place bundles at the curb to be picked up as part of your weekly yard waste collection service. This will speed up collection for all residents.”

Shawnee: Shawnee will be opening up a storm debris drop-off site at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Renner Road, but it hasn’t announced the dates and hours yet.

Westwood: The predicted winter weather from this past weekend put a crimp in Westwood’s plans to remove downed limbs. The city will make a special storm debris collection — but not until “the latter part of January or later.” “The collection of downed tree limbs by the city requires that we remove the snow-plowing and salt-spreading equipment off of the city trucks,” the city told residents last week. “With the forecast for another winter event for this coming weekend…all city equipment needs to be ready for treating and clearing streets of any new snow and ice.”