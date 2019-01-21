Shawnee council elects Meyer, Neighbor to lead council positions in 2019

Shawnee councilmember Stephanie Meyer is the new council president and her colleague Jim Neighbor is the new council vice-chair for the 2019 year.

Meyer’s colleagues in a 6-1 vote accepted her self-nomination during the Jan. 14 council meeting. Councilmember Eric Jenkins cast the single dissenting vote. Councilmember Mike Kemmling was absent.

Likewise, Neighbor’s colleagues in a 7-0 vote accepted Neighbor’s self-nomination.

Meyer and Neighbor were the only councilmembers to self-nominate for their respective positions, according to a Jan. 14 city memo. There was no discussion before Meyer’s election.

The council in October 2018 agreed to revise eligibility requirements and refine the self-nomination process. For instance, councilmembers must have served on the

council for at least a year to be eligible.

Councilmembers must notify the city clerk at least a week before the first January meeting. The city clerk then prepares a ballot of names of councilmembers who self-nominated. The ballots are then distributed at the council meeting for members to check a box next to the person they wish to nominate.

The person with the most check marks receives the first motion.