Lenexa, KDOT to connect Renner Boulevard multi-purpose trail between 91st and 93rd

Lenexa is planning to add a mixed-use trail along Renner Boulevard between 91st and 93rd streets.

City staff indicated that the section of multi-purpose trail will complete the trail connection between City Center and 95th Street and Prairie Star Parkway.

The Lenexa council in its Jan. 15 meeting unanimously approved plans for Mayor Michael Boehm to execute a supplemental agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for the construction of the multipurpose trail. There item was on the consent agenda. There was no discussion from council or comment from the public.

The new trail adds to Lenexa’s network of trail systems across the city, most recently the trail connecting City Center to Shawnee Mission Park.

Project construction costs are estimated at $470,000. The project will receive 80 percent of its funding — about $376,000 — from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), while the remaining 20 percent, or about $94,000, will be funded through Lenexa’s capital improvement fund.

The original agreement between Lenexa and KDOT indicated that Lenexa would be reimbursed for construction engineering costs, according to a Jan. 15 city memo. However, the entire federal-aid reimbursement will be used for construction costs, so KDOT removed construction engineering from the agreement as a reimbursable expense.

City staff expect construction of the trail to start this spring and be completed by fall.