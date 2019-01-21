Briefly noted: Shawnee Mission sends survey to elementary parents; Merriam swears in new officers

‘

Shawnee Mission issues survey for elementary school parents. In an effort to gather information about what elementary school parents value from the kids’ experience in Shawnee Mission schools, the district has issued a survey that went out late last week. “The survey seeks input from parents, students, staff and community members on perceptions concerning areas of importance for continuous improvement,” said Superintendent Mike Fulton in a note distributed to parents. “Data from this initial survey serves as a baseline for where the district currently is in its continuous improvement journey, and will provide direction for district and school level strategic planning work.” Elementary school parents can find the survey here. Responses must be submitted by Monday, Jan. 28.

Merriam swears in two new police officers. The Merriam Police Department this month welcomed two new police officers this month. Officers Nick Mouler and Kaleb Bryant were sworn into service during the Merriam council meeting Jan. 14.