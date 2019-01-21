Boardroom Family Pub plans to open in former Berbiglia’s Roost space on Metcalf

A new concept combining board games, bar food and craft beer is headed to northern Overland Park.

One of the forces behind the Pawn & Pint board game pub near the River Market in downtown Kansas City, Mo., is transforming the vacant restaurant space at 87th Street and Metcalf into a similar operation.

The new Boardroom Family Pub should open in the coming weeks, says proprietor Jonathan Steel.

For a $5 entry fee, patrons will have access to “hundreds” of board games — from entry-level staples like Monopoly and Candy Land to more advanced fare like Splendor and Dungeons & Dragons. A lunch and dinner menu will feature American bar food like chicken tenders, buffalo wings and burgers, and the bar will offer craft beers.

“The object of the menu is to provide good food that’s not too expensive — just good, honest food,” Steel said.

Unlike Pawn & Pint, which is open only to adults and caters to the “downtown Millennial crowd,” the Boardroom will be geared toward families, with a variety of special events and activities parents and kids can attend together. That will include things like “Harry Potter Nights” and trivia tournaments, as well as introductory lessons on Dungeons & Dragons.

Steel is a native of the United Kingdom who moved to the U.S. about 25 years ago, and spent time in Denver and Jacksonville before coming to Kansas City about five years ago. The new Boardroom Family Pub is a joint venture between Steel and his ex-wife (“We’re very, very amicable, obviously.”)

The Boardroom Family Pub will be open seven days a week. Steel said they’re still finalizing operating hours, but they’ll likely open around 11 a.m. for lunch and stay open through 11 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, they plan to stay open until 1:30 a.m.

He said the opening of the operation is “pretty imminent,” and that they’re just waiting on final approval for their liquor license and to get their signage in. He said the soft and hard opening dates will be announced on their Facebook page in the coming days.

Boardroom Family Pub is current hiring for a number of positions, including bar staff, hosts, event coordinators and volunteer “Dungeon masters,” who will earn store credit for leading Dungeons & Dragons sessions.

The space was most recently home to Berbiglia’s Roost, which opened in fall 2016 and closed about a year ago. Prior to that, the space housed the short-lived Pacific Buffet. It was home to a Fuddruckers location for years.