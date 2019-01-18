Shawnee’s newly appointed councilmember, Larson-Bunnell, announces plans to run for Ward 3 seat in November election

Lisa Larson-Bunnell, Shawnee’s newly appointed councilmember, has announced her plan to run for her seat representing Ward 3 in the November 2019 municipal election.

The Shawnee council appointed Larson-Bunnell in November 2018.

“I was honored to be appointed to represent my friends and neighbors in Ward 3, and at that time I pledged that I would run for the seat in 2019,” Larson-Bunnell said in a press release Friday afternoon. “I have used my time on the council to listen to our community members and learn as much as I can about our city. I can say with certainty that we need representatives who will encourage growth in western Shawnee, but can also balance the needs and interests of the rest of the city.

“I look forward to continuing to meet with citizens over the next several months to discuss our vision for Ward 3 and the city.”

Whoever wins the November general election will be sworn into office to fill the unexpired term until January 2022.

The city council voted to appoint Larson-Bunnell to fill the remainder of the term over fellow Ward 3 resident Dave Myres, who ran for the seat when it was last vacant. Myres narrowly lost that election by a margin of just 70 votes to Justin Adrian in 2017. Adrian served on the council for less than a year before resigning in September 2018 amid charges of unlawful sexual contact with a student at the school where he taught.

Larson-Bunnell is associate general counsel and compliance director at North Kansas City Hospital. She lives in Ward 3 with her husband, Nick Bunnell, son, Lucas, and their dog, Betty.