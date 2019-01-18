Merriam police officer saves woman’s life after heart attack strikes

She has served as a patrol officer on the Merriam police force for less than two years, and already April Gebke had saved someone’s life.

Gebke responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 5500 block of Knox Street in December where she found the driver, a Kansas City, Kan., resident named Shaneal Evans, suffering a major cardiac event.

As the first officer to arrive on scene, Gebke removed the woman from the vehicle and began chest compressions and administered shocks to help the woman regain a pulse. After other emergency medical personnel arrived, they stabilized her.

“Luckily, officer Gebke was really close; she responded in less than two minutes to the scene,” Daniels said. “She’s an outstanding officer; she does a great job. She really enjoys patrol work here in the city.”

Merriam Police Department honored Gebke this week with her first life saving award. Gebke said she was excited to have the honor.

“I never had anything like this, being a very new officer — less than two years — it’s a job where you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Gebke said. “So I’m just happy that I’ve had the training from Merriam Police Department that I’m ready for any situation. I’m more excited than anything, and grateful that I have the experience and the confidence from other people.”

Daniels also commended Gebke for participating in “High Five Friday” every Friday morning by giving elementary students high fives when they enter Merriam Park Elementary School.

Evans has been able to recover from the heart attack.

“I’m glad she was there when she was there, and she was able to get me to come back to life,” Evans said.

As a result of her condition, Evans can no longer work her job as a school bus driver. A GoFundMe has been set up in her name to raise money for medical expenses and rent.