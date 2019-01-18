Lenexa, Mission recommit to MARC program coordinating regional traffic signals

To improve traffic flow and reduce carbon emissions from vehicles, the Mid-America Regional Council is continuing its Operation Green Light program with multiple cities in northeast Johnson County and the Kansas City metro area.

Mission and Lenexa in their council meetings this week agreed to renew their commitments to MARC’s Operation Green Light Traffic Control System with surrounding cities, including Fairway, Leawood, Merriam, Mission Woods, Overland Park, Prairie Village, Shawnee and Westwood.

Operation Green Light works with federal, state and local agencies to operate a system that coordinates timing of traffic signals as well as communication between intersections across jurisdictional boundaries, according to Mission city documents. The system monitors and/or operates 705 signals and manages more than 1,200 network devices such as intersection controllers, wireless radios, switches, cameras, routers, serial-to-IP converters and servers.

Participating cities are required to match federal and state funding for Operation Green Light. This year, Mission’s steering committee lowered the city’s commitment from $4,400 to $3,300.

Mission has participated in the program since 2010 with participating signals located on Shawnee Mission Parkway at Lamar Avenue, Nall Avenue and Roeland Drive. Mission staff indicated that Operation Green Light: improves traffic flow, especially during peak travel periods; improves air quality; and provides a tool for state and local governments to better manage changes in traffic patterns with the Kansas City Scout freeway management system.

Lenexa city staff also indicated that coordinating signal systems reduces travel delays, fuel consumption and air pollution “on highly congested corridors,” according to Lenexa city documents.

Lenexa has 35 traffic signals participating in Operation Green Light on 87th Street Parkway, 95th Street, Quivira Road and Lackman Road.

“In addition to these signals on the OGL system, nearly every other traffic signal in Lenexa is connected to the regional operating system allowing city staff to better manage, control and operate all the signals throughout the city,” Lenexa staff wrote in a Jan. 15 city memo. Lenexa is committing $21,000 each year to the system.