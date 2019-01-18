Briefly noted: Prairie Village police chief marks 25 years with the city; Rep. Davids named to Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Prairie Village police chief marks 25 years with the city. Recently sworn-in Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson this week presented Police Chief Tim Schwartzkopf with service stars marking Schwartzkopf’s 25 years of service to the city. Schwartzkopf was promoted to chief in 2015 after having previously served as a division commander, corporal, sergeant and captain.

Rep. Davids named to House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Freshman Rep. Sharice Davids has been named to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where she will be the lone representative from the state of Kansas. Davids has experience in federal transportation administration, having served under Department of Transportation Sec. Anthony Foxx during her time as a White House Fellow. “This committee has jurisdiction over areas that touch every aspect of our lives – especially so in the Kansas City Metro area with its strategic position in our country’s heartland as a major transportation hub,” Davids said. “I look forward to working in a bipartisan way to advocate for much needed economic development and investment in our roadways, airport, railways, transit network, and local water infrastructure.”