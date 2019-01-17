Briefly noted: Parent company of Lee Jeans will lay off 93 in Merriam

Lee Jeans headquarters will lose 93 jobs in Merriam. VF Corp., the parent company of well-known brand Lee Jeans, announced this week that it will lay off 93 employees at the Lee Jeans headquarters in Merriam. The company announced last year that it planned to relocate its long-standing local operations to a new headquarters in Greensboro, N.C. [Lee Jeans parent will cut 93 jobs in Merriam — Kansas City Business Journal]
Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢
You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.