Your Health: Managing childhood eczema

Itching. Redness. Ultra-dry skin. These aren’t what any parent wants for their child. One in ten children will develop eczema, but for those that do, there is relief. Knowing the symptoms and treatment options for childhood eczema can make life for kids and parents alike.

Most eczema treatment comes down to one thing—moisturizing. Using a thick, gentle cream works well for many children with mild symptoms. J. Alex Brainard, a pediatrician with AdventHealth, outlines the symptoms and treatment options for childhood eczema.

