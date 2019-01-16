New dog daycare and boarding house coming to Village Shops this spring

As the owner of three dogs, Meagan Dowell knows how it can feel to have sad looking puppy faces staring at you as you head out the door on the way to work.

And she decided she was in a position to put owners — and pets — at ease for families who are out of the house much of the day.

A CPA by training and a member of the 2018 Kansas City Business Journal’s NextGen Leaders, Dowell is launching a new upscale dog daycare and boarding house that will open its first location at the Village Shops this spring.

A resident of Prairie Village for nearly a decade, Dowell said her lifelong love of pets drew her to the idea of On the Ball, a high-service operation that will “provide loving care and attention tailored to each dog that visits.”

“I have always loved animals and caring for them,” she said. “My dogs really are my children. And if I can’t be around them, I want them to be in the comfort and care of someone who would treat them as well as their own kids.”

Construction on the interior of the dog daycare, which will be located in the former Benjamin Moore space between Tavern in the Village and Rimann Liquors, began this week. Dowell said she hopes to open to the public this spring.

“Construction will take a little while, because we’re getting the space right and sound proofed,” she said. “Dogs can react to noises in different ways, so we want it to be a quiet environment for them as well as the neighbors.”

Dowell describes the service level as comparable to a concierge, with a high staff-to-dog ratio to ensure individualized attention to each pet.

“Having three dogs, each with different needs and personalities, made me want to create a space where the experience is customized, and every dog is loved and cared for just as much as they are in their own homes,” she said.