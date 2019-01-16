Briefly noted: Mission honors local businessman Doug Gregg; Overland Park settles teen shooting case for $2.3 million; Lenexa career fair

Mission honors AnswerPro businessman Doug Gregg. The City of Mission last month honored Doug Gregg, a longtime Mission businessman with AnswerPro Limited, who has now retired. Mayor Ron Appletoft thanked Gregg for his many years of service and community leadership as well as the many donations of community center mugs. “Doug, we wish you well in retirement and thank you for helping make Mission a great place for business and residents alike,” Appletoft said. Gregg received a plaque from the city of Mission as well as a trophy from the Mission Police Department that features a coffee mug. Gregg hosted many Coffee with a Cop events for the police department.

Overland Park settles case brought by family of teen shot by police officer. The city of Overland Park this week agreed to settle a case brought by the family of John Albers, the 17-year-old Blue Valley student who was shot by an Overland Park Police Officer in January 2018. Dashcam video from a police vehicle on the scene show Officer Clayton Jenison firing into the cab of a mini-van driven by Albers backing out of the family’s driveway. [Kansas city pays $2.3 million to family of teen slain by police officer — Washington Post]

Lenexa career fair set for Thursday at city hall. The city of Lenexa will hold a career fair for full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs with the city this Thursday, Jan. 17. The job fair will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at Lenexa City Hall, 17101 W. 87th Street.