Overland Park commission OKs plan for 6-story mixed-use building, setting stage for start of work on Brookridge redevelopment

The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday unanimously recommended approval on a final development plan for a six-story, mixed-use building that Curtin Property Company hopes will become the first piece of a nearly $2 billion redevelopment of the Brookridge golf course property.

The building is planned for land near the existing Brookridge clubhouse at the southeast corner of the intersection of 103rd Street and Antioch Road. It would include nearly 13,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. An apartment complex with 317 units, a two-level parking garage and a multi-level residential clubhouse would go above the retail suites.

As has been the case with Curtin’s previous submissions for the project, the proposals before the commission Monday drew criticism from some neighboring homeowners. Wycliff resident Bob Miller complained during a public hearing on a preliminary plat for the whole site that the six-story building would stand out among the surrounding single-family homes.

“There is no smooth transition from a six story apartment complex to the homes in the Pinehurst subdivision,” Miller said.

Charlotte O’Hara, a former mayoral candidate, raised questions about the impact of the project on stormwater in the area.

But Polsinelli attorney John Petersen, who is representing the developer, told the commission that both the final development plan for the building and the preliminary plat for the whole site were well within the bounds of what city guidelines required, and that Curtin had tried to be responsive to neighbors’ concerns.

“We’ve been here a number of times. We’ve worked to change the plan. We’ve tried to respond,” Petersen said. “We’re not changing anything. We have an approval and now we’re taking that step towards building.”

Petersen said that the first building would plan an important role in the phased development of the site.

“As you know, the primary goal of this development is to become the next great class A office space, mixed-use, live-work-and-play development,” Petersen said.

The commission’s recommendation now heads to the city council for final approval.