Mission Painting KC: Preparation, it’s the name of the game

When you are considering hiring a professional like Mission Painting and Home Improvements to complete an interior painting project on your home you may think about many different aspects of the paint project:

What colors will I chose?

What rooms would I like to have painted?

Which product and sheen will perform best for my daily lifestyle?

These are all great questions to ask. The answers to these questions are important to the longevity of your home. One question that may escape your initial thoughts is how are the professional painters going to prepare my home for the duration of the painting process? This is an important question because proper preparation is very important for the quality of your project in both the short and long term.

Quality preparation begins with protecting your home and your possessions in or around your house. On Mission Painting’s interior painting jobs, protecting the floors is the first item on the agenda. We use special paper on all hard surfaces to protect it from paint drops, foot marks, and most any substance that could come into contact with your flooring during a paint project. On hard wood floors Mission Painting uses a special low-tack tape that is designed to reduce the risk of harming the floor finish when the tape is removed. On soft floors like carpet, we use plastic taped to the baseboards so no substances will be able to penetrate through to the surface below. On top of that plastic we place drop clothes for added protection since the plastic will tear easily with foot traffic.

Mission Painting also goes above and beyond what the “average painter” does when protecting your floors by applying drop cloths over the special paper in high-traffic areas.

If you are currently living in your home, then you most likely have possessions that have significant value. At Mission Painting we also care very much about your possessions. The furniture in any room that is being painted is covered in plastic and carefully moved (ideally) 5-6 feet from the wall to avoid paint flecks or damage.

Once the protection of your floors and possessions is addressed, the next step is to prepare the surfaces that are being painted. Mission Painting sets itself apart from the competition in our attention to detail when preparing your surfaces. Mission Painting always pole sands the walls to create a smooth surface. This creates adhesion with the 1st coat of paint and looks very appealing upon completion. All electric wall plates are removed from each room and either replaced with new covers at the customer request or cleaned and reinstalled at the end of the job. Drywall imperfections are repaired with mud and then sanded to a smooth finish before priming to reduce flashing when painted over. In the event that only the walls are painted tape is used on the trim and baseboards to create sharp lines and keep paint from getting on to the base boards or ceiling. As soon as your flooring/possessions are protected, and the surfaces being painted are prepared properly it is time for the paint.

Once two coats of paint are applied, the plastic is removed. The floor protection is then carefully peeled up and the furniture is replaced in their original spaces and the clean-up process begins. The wall covers, lights, etc. are reinstalled and all trash is removed. The final result is a freshly painted, clean, and organized living area to enjoy!