Briefly noted: SMSD Signature Program Open House is tonight; Mission staffer becomes certified public manager

Shawnee Mission Signature Program Open House is tonight. Families of middle and high school students are invited to attend the Shawnee Mission School District’s Signature Program Open House tonight from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement. “Those attending the open house will have the opportunity to visit our state-of-the-art classrooms and labs, speak with instructors and current students, and learn about options for creating flexibility in their high school schedules to allow time for enrollment in coursework,” says the district. The district offers Signature Programs in the following areas:

Animation and Game Design

Biotechnology

Culinary Arts and Baking

Engineering (Project Lead the Way)

Health Science

Law, Public Safety, & Security (Project Blue Eagle)

International Baccalaureate (offered at Shawnee Mission East, North, and Northwest)

Mission staffer earns certified public manager designation. Brian Scott, Mission assistant city administrator, recently became a certified public manager. Laura Smith, city administrator, told the council last month that Scott committed 300 hours to the program before he became certified. “Brian has had a very successful career, continues to have a very successful career, but (we) wanted to recognize the time that he spent to better himself and his professional development the last year, so thank you, Brian,” Smith said. The city during the Dec. 19 council meeting honored Scott’s achievement.