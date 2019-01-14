Updates from Johnson County Community College: The Child Care Access Fund Scholarship

At Johnson County Community College, we know our students – particularly parents – have responsibilities that extend beyond the classroom. That’s why we strive to make education accessible through flexible class options (shout out to evening, weekend and online courses!), countless resources and scholarships.

With this goal in mind, we recently established the Child Care Access Fund Scholarship, an initiative that will help students who are also parents finish their degrees.

About JCCC’s Child Care Access Fund Scholarship

This fund is made possible by the JCCC Foundation and a four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program. It covers 75 to 95 percent of child care costs through the state-licensed and nationally accredited Hiersteiner Child Development Center (HCDC) on campus.

According to Claire Ehney, Manager, HCDC, “The responsibilities and costs associated with going to college can be a challenge. It can be almost overwhelming if you are trying to be a parent too. That’s why we’re absolutely thrilled about the financial assistance opportunities we have available for our students who are also parents. Caring for children is at the heart of what we do at the HCDC, and we are so excited to help our students afford quality care and make their educational dreams a reality.”

To be eligible, students must:

Complete the FAFSA and JCCC Scholarship Application

Show financial need and Pell Grant eligibility as determined by their FAFSA results

Meet and maintain JCCC’s Financial Aid Satisfactory Academic Progress standards

Have a dependent child between 1 year and walking through age 6 (by Sept. 1)

When the scholarships are awarded, students are required to:

Enroll their child for five-day/full-day care for the awarded term

Enroll in nine or more credit hours for the awarded term, including a one-credit-hour Learning Strategies course

Attend a pre-semester family orientation and parent-teacher conference

Commit to attending two parenting workshops offered during the first awarded term

There is no deadline to apply. Applications are considered throughout the year as space allows. However, we encourage students to apply before our scholarship priority deadline on April 1.

Learn More

Dr. Joe Sopcich, JCCC President, says it best: “Through programs like the Child Care Access Fund Scholarship, we are able to remove barriers and help students build a brighter tomorrow for their families and our community.”

For more information, go online, email the HCDC or call 913-469-4438.