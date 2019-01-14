Some power outages could linger until Thursday, warns KCP&L

KCP&L announced this afternoon that some power outages could remain through Thursday.

“As crews continue to see wide spread damage across the territory, it’s now looking like some customers will be out until Thursday,” the utility said via Twitter. “Outages continue as snow puts pressure on lines/trees. Each repair is only restoring small numbers of customers at a time.”

Line repair crews from Westar Energy, Kansas; Midwest Energy, Kansas; Mid-American, Iowa; Ameren, Missouri and Illinois; Springfield Utilities, Missouri; and Liberty Utilities-Empire District, Missouri, have all answered KCP&L’s call for mutual aid, increasing the number of personnel in the field to nearly 1,500.

The outage map still showed hundreds of individual outages reported inside the I-435 loop as of 4 p.m. Monday. More than 30,000 KCP&L customers across the metro are still without power.