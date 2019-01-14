Briefly noted: Swearing in day for new PV mayor, county commissioners; Lenexan joins Kelly administration as interim KDOT head;

Swearing in day for Prairie Village mayor, county commission. New Prairie Village Mayor Eric Mikkelson will be sworn in to office during a ceremony at the city council meeting tonight. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Prairie Village City Hall, 7700 Mission Road. And new County Commissioners Becky Fast and Janeé Hanzlick will be sworn in alongside reelected incumbents Ed Eilert and Michael Ashcraft at a ceremony at the county administrative offices in Olathe this morning at 9 a.m.

Shawnee Mission resident tapped to take over KDOT. Julia Lorenz, a Lenexa resident and a principle at Burns & McDonnell, is joining the administration of new Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly as the interim director of the Kansas Department of Transportation. Lorenz has previous experience in the department, having served as Director of Public Affairs and Special Assistant to KDOT Secretary Deb Miller under Gov. Kathleen Sebelius. At Burns & McDonnell, Lorenz has worked with departments of transportation in a number of states, and was a facilitator on the 2018 Legislative Task Force on Transportation. “Julie Lorenz is an expert in the area of transportation and understands how critical it is to the future of our state,” said Kelly. “Julie literally wrote the book on how to create and sustain a culture of innovation in state departments of transportation. She is exactly what we need to take Kansas forward and ensure our transportation systems continue to be an asset.”