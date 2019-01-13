Johnson County among hardest hit by power outages from weekend winter storm

Efforts to restore power to homes affected by the winter storm that hung over the Shawnee Mission area for a full day this weekend are expected to continue into at least tomorrow.

Information provided by KCP&L to northeast Johnson County cities suggests that many customers may be without power through Monday. The heavy, wet snow the piled up on the area from Winter Storm Gia damaged parts of the local electrical grid, sending blue flashes from blown transformers across the sky Saturday.

More than 120,000 KCP&L customers across the Kansas City metro area were left without power at the storm’s peak. As of 7 a.m. Sunday, approximately 85,000 customers still lacked power. Johnson County was among the hardest hit pockets of the metro, with nearly 23,000 customers still in the dark as of this morning.

KCP&L has issued a call for mutual assistance, which will bring line crews from surrounding regions to the area to help with power restoration.

“We have nearly 700 people working boots on the ground on restoration efforts today,” KCP&L said in a statement. “Additionally, we have sent out our wire down teams to scout ahead of our line crews to maximize their effectiveness.”

If you experience an outage that has not yet been reported, you can report it via KCP&L’s online tool here.