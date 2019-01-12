Your Community: Writing the library’s next chapter



The Johnson County Library story began in 1952 when a dedicated corps of PTA mothers focused their passion for education and rallied to establish a Johnson County Library. The first libraries were staffed by volunteers, and housed in businesses and homes until funding could be guaranteed.

Their struggle is the foundation of the Library’s success. Today Johnson County Library welcomes more than 2.4 million visitors and circulates 7 million items annually.

Johnson County Library is proud of their beginnings and ask you to partner with them to ensure future generations have access to quality library services and programs. The 1952 Society recognizes donors who have committed to make a planned gift or an annual lifetime gift to Johnson County Library. These gifts demonstrate a unique and enduring commitment to the Library’s mission and provide benefits and security for generations yet to come.

For more information about “writing the Library’s next chapter” contact Stephanie Stollsteimer, [email protected]

