Shawnee Mission puts out call for Digital Learning Task Force volunteers

A month and a half after a group of parents aired concerns about implementation of the Shawnee Mission School District’s 1:1 technology initiative to the board of education, administrators are working to assemble a task force to look at how technology can be used to support student achievement — and not distract from their learning.

Superintendent Mike Fulton’s administration had committed to the group of parents during discussions this fall that it would assemble a group to look into issues surrounding use of district-issued devices in and out of the classroom. The call for volunteers that went out Thursday asks for people with a variety of backgrounds: