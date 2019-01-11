Roeland Park tallies up completed priorities from 2018, looks to 2019 projects

Removing dead trees in Nall Park, finishing a high priority sidewalk project, and maintaining the city’s art were among 2018 objectives completed by Roeland Park.

Twenty tasks, with a total budget of $330,000, were planned for completion in 2018. Two-thirds of completed tasks came in at or below budgeted cost.

“We got a lot accomplished in 2018,” said Roeland Park Mayor Mike Kelly during a council workshop.

Improving sidewalk along Birch Street was by far the most expensive objective completed in 2018 ($130,000), followed by the purchase of street maintenance equipment ($19,180).

Other items of note:

Roeland Park’s police department implemented a $7,250 crime reduction initiative that resulted in a 24.5 percent decrease in crime in the city’s business district.

City staff implemented an $11,500 pilot program to increase the Roeland Parker Newsletter to seven issues per year.

The city spent $9,500 of the allotted $24,000 on implementing a brand launch plan—which resulted in the city selecting a new logo and tagline.

Four 2018 tasks remain in progress, including plans to finalize the design of the first phase of R Park, and adding shade structures to R Park, Granada Park and the pool.

The city is also continuing work on two 2017 objectives, the most notable being a $1 million task to find a new location for Public Works. According to a staff report the city is continuing to evaluate 35 potential relocation sites.

The city has a total of 33 objectives planned for completion in 2019.