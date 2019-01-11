Mission’s Broadmoor reconstruction gets approved for CARS funding from Johnson County

Mission’s Broadmoor Street reconstruction project has been approved for funding through Johnson County’s County Assistance Road Systems (CARS) program.

The Mission council in its Wednesday committee meeting discussed the $1.1 million Broadmoor project and the interlocal agreement with Johnson County. The county has agreed to fund up to $453,000 from its CARS program for transportation infrastructure improvements on Broadmoor Street.

Construction to begin this spring

Broadmoor Street, between Johnson Drive and Martway Street, requires improvements of pavement, curbs and sidewalks, and stormwater infrastructure, which are in “poor condition,” according to city documents.

Brent Morton, public works superintendent for Mission, said entering into the interlocal agreement with the county is one of the final steps before the project will begin early this year.

“This just designates those funds from the county to us to make sure this project moves forward,” Morton told the councilmembers.

Mission is required to cover costs associated with design, utility relocation and easement acquisition.

Morton said city staff is working on acquiring right-of-way easement permissions from property owners, while Olsson & Associates is finalizing documentation. He anticipates receiving bids for the project by early spring, after which the project will begin.

Several business owners who will be affected by changes to Broadmoor Street have said they’re still “on board” with the reconstruction project improvements, Morton said. City administrator Laura Smith agreed, saying the “great success” of improvements to Johnson Drive has helped business owners be more receptive to the project.

Morton expects construction to take about four months to complete, including improvements on the traffic signal at Johnson and Broadmoor.

The Mission council will consider the CARS agreement for Broadmoor Street during its council meeting Jan. 16.