Briefly noted: New public works director in Roeland Park; Pink Night at SM East basketball

Roeland Park promotes Donnie Scharff as new Public Works director. Councilmembers this week welcomed Donnie Scharff as Roeland Park’s new director of Public Works. Scharff has 19 years of experience and previously served as Roeland Park’s Public Works superintendent. Scharff replaces Jose Leon who accepted a position with the city of Spring Hill, Kansas.

SM East Pink Night games moved up for weather. On account of the expected inclement weather this evening, the boys and girls basketball games at SM East have shifted times. The schedule for tonight now has the girls varsity and boys junior varsity teams tipping at 4 p.m. and the boys varsity and girls junior varsity games tipping at 5:30 p.m. The teams are encouraging fans to wear pink in a show of support for those fighting cancer.