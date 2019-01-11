After lung cancer diagnosis, former tax professional opens CBD shop in downtown Mission

He was diagnosed last summer with stage four lung cancer. It’s been a rough year, but at least his chemotherapy treatments are going well.

But because of his diagnosis, Todd Chappel, a local business owner who ran The Tax Office in downtown Mission, felt anxious and couldn’t sleep well anymore. Besides that, he also had muscle aches and pains.

Chappel’s friend, Brandon Barkley, introduced him to CBD products. After trying out a few brands, he found Pure Spectrum, a CBD brand based out of Colorado. Pure Spectrum was the only one that worked well for him.

“Energy was back, my attitude was better, I was sleeping, color was better,” Chappel said. “So I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do taxes anymore.’ (I wanted to) do something different, something fun.

“It worked for me, and I’m like, you know what, this could help people, and it’s not as stressful as taxes. They’re boring.”

In fact, the product worked so well for both of them that they decided to open a CBD shop in downtown Mission. They exclusively sell Pure Spectrum products at their shop, 5903 Dearborn St., the former location of Chappel’s tax business.

“Once we started remodeling, word of mouth got out and people wanted the product right then,” Barkley said.

CBD Solution had a soft opening in mid-December. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Chappel and Barkley sell CBD oils, tinctures, lotions, salves, face and hand creams, vape cartridges and even products for cats and dogs.

The co-owners said Pure Spectrum products are more affordable (higher milligrams at a lower cost) and are third-party tested with no THC.

“We can provide proof from seed to in your hand who’s touched it and what has touched it, how it’s been grown,” Barkley added.

Education is the biggest thing for Barkley and Chappel who hope to get the word out about the medicinal benefits of CBD and hemp products, especially for muscle pains. Barkley, who works in sheet metal, said he also enjoys using CBD products as anti-inflammatory agents for muscle aches.

“Not all CBD is created equal; that’s one of our slogans,” Chappel said.