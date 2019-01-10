Mission Painting KC: 8 Do’s and Don’ts of Accent walls

Accent walls are an incredible opportunity to emphasize and add excitement to your living space.

From a subtle accent to a high impact change, an accent wall can add just the right amount of bang your room needs. Plus, depending on the material you use, this doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

Regardless of what kind of change you are looking for here are a few dos and don’ts for you to think about.

Don’t just pick a wall at random. Accent walls should be used to highlight some of the focal accents that already exist in your room. Focus on walls that have a mantel, a tv, or even where your headboard rests in your bedroom.

Do make sure the color or pattern compliment your room. Going bold is great but if it clashes with everything else you have going on it will be nothing more than a bold distraction.

Don’t limit yourself to only an accent wall out of a fear of commitment. If you are selecting a bold pattern or color and you feel that it could work throughout the room, then go for it. Don’t be afraid to commit. But if you feel that the color or pattern you want could overwhelm a room then an accent wall is a great option.

Don’t create chaos by adding to an already busy room. Too much going on in a room can overwhelm the eye and appear chaotic. If the room has a lot going on already then, an accent wall could easily move a room from busy to an eyesore.

Do use the accent wall to set a room apart. An accent wall can help define a space in an open concept home. It can be used as a dividing line between dining room and living room or create a new energy in a room to distinguish between a low energy area and a livelier environment.

Don’t limit the creative juices. While paint and wallpaper are probably the easiest and most common selections there are many other options for what you can do with an accent wall. Wood, tile, stone, or brick are all great options that can add a pop to your room.

Do remember that paint is easy and cost effective. If you are looking for an easy and less expensive change then paint is probably your best bet. Paint is not only the easiest to do yourself, but it is also simple to redo whenever you want to try something different.

Don’t be afraid of using wallpaper. Wallpaper has, in the past, been a mess and difficult to use. Now with peel and stick options you no longer have the added stress of having to keep things clean or taking a great deal of time to remove it later. Peel and stick wallpaper goes up easy and can be removed with ease.

Click HERE to check out a few ideas for accent walls that just might be what you are looking for.

