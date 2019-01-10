Community remembers longtime Corinth Hen House sacker Alex Cooper, who died at 32

The northeast Johnson County community this week is mourning the unexpectedly loss of a familiar face at the Corinth Hen House.

Alex Cooper, a longtime sacker at the store, was found dead in his family home Jan 3. Alex was diagnosed with autism and diabetes. He was 32.

The community responded in force to a GoFundMe campaign launched last week to pay for his funeral and burial, raising more than $12,000 on a $10,000 goal.

The family held burial services for Cooper on Monday, which was followed by a celebration of life at the the Matt Ross Community Center.

His obituary follows: