Community remembers longtime Corinth Hen House sacker Alex Cooper, who died at 32

The northeast Johnson County community this week is mourning the unexpectedly loss of a familiar face at the Corinth Hen House.
Alex Cooper, a longtime sacker at the store, was found dead in his family home Jan 3. Alex was diagnosed with autism and diabetes. He was 32.
The community responded in force to a GoFundMe campaign launched last week to pay for his funeral and burial, raising more than $12,000 on a $10,000 goal.
The family held burial services for Cooper on Monday, which was followed by a celebration of life at the the Matt Ross Community Center.
His obituary follows:
The man. The myth. The legend. Everyone in Prairie Village and beyond knew him and to know Alex was to love him. Alexander David Cooper, an iconic courtesy clerk at Hen House Market in Corinth Square for fifteen years, and life-long resident of Kansas City, died unexpectedly on January 3rd at the age of 32 and will be deeply missed by us all.
Alex was born in Kansas City, Missouri in 1986 to Steven and Tina Cooper and is survived by his best buds, his older sister Blythe and his brother-in-law Ross Edelman, whom he lived with.
Alex loved Buca di Beppo and ordering pizzas the size of the table, line dancing, yearly trips to Japan Fest with his bestie Kara, wedding interpretive dance, the George Lopez show, the Smurfs, his friends at Hen House, reruns of old video games, beautiful women, his dogs, his family, delicious desserts, and social gatherings. Not necessarily in that order. He hated raw tomatoes, broccoli and stinky smells. Not necessarily in that order.
Weary of reading obituaries noting someone’s courageous battle with death, Alex wanted it known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors’ orders and raising hell for more than three decades. He enjoyed Sonic the Hedgehog, weekly bowling with the Thomas family, and big hugs until the day he died. He was always happy and never met a stranger. He lit up the room with his infectious smile and a wink.
We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Alex during his 32 years, among them: Always dance like it’s Saturday Night fever and you are John Travolta and you OWN that floor. Sneak out to DB Cooper’s on Wednesday nights to get your karaoke on. Make Halloween epic. Also, love fiercely and unconditionally with all of your being and make everyone smile. And remain young at heart.