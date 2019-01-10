Brookridge developer scheduled to bring final plans for 6-story mixed-use building to Overland Park planning commission

Curtin Property Company is scheduled to bring formal plans for first building on its proposed nearly $2 billion redevelopment of the Brookridge Country Club site before the Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday, signaling that the start of work on the long-stalled project may be coming at last.

The building, a six-story mixed-use facility that would include nearly 13,000 square feet of ground-level retail under 317 apartment units, is proposed for a tract of land just southwest of the existing Brookridge clubhouse. The building would also include a multi-level “residential clubhouse” and a two-level parking garage. Two courtyards, one with a pool and one with landscaping, would sit inside the apartment complex.

Consideration of the final development plan for the building is listed on the agenda for Monday’s planning commission meeting, which starts at 1:30 p.m. Curtin is also scheduled to bring two platting requests for the Brookridge site before the commission.

The project has experienced a number of setbacks over the past several months, with the Overland Park council rejecting Curtin’s public financing incentives package in October, and the company pulling a series of planning commission submittals in November.

Renderings of the building plan that will go before the commission on Monday are below: