Best Bets for the Weekend: From hijinks to high brow

Thank goodness for indoor activities this time of year, am I right? Check out some fun ones going on this weekend:
-
- Okay, maybe it’s just clever marketing, but Escape Room – Rescue the Animals at Ernie Miller Nature Center sounds like a pretty fun idea for adventurous families. Apparently Owen the Outlaw has captured their owl and ferret, and on Friday and Saturday teams solve puzzles and use clues to help the animals escape.
- For those members of the Finer Things Club, City Center Live at Lenexa City Hall will feature the KC band Sisters and String Infusion. This event, co-sponsored by Lenexa and the Johnson County Library, brings together keys, cello, violin, guitar and rhythm to create music ranging from pop and contemporary to country and jazz.
- On Saturday morning check out all there is to see and do for young children at the KidDo Fair, sponsored by USD 232 in Lenexa. The event will showcase art, music, sports, health care and education vendors that offer services for children from birth through age 5. Free vision and hearing screenings are also on the docket, as well as fun activities for the whole family.
- And my favorite reason for leaving the house on a cold day in January – it’s Restaurant Week. Click here for a list of participating restaurants.