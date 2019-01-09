Your Health: Safely disposing of medication



Moving into a new year can be the perfect time to cleanse your space—and you’d be amazed what you might find at the back of the medicine cabinet. Disposing of unused or expired medications properly keeps you and your household safe.

Children or pets may get into medication in the trash, and flushing medication can affect rivers and streams. To safely and securely dispose of medication, use a AdventHealth onsite MedSafe® collection box. Our AdventHealth Shawnee Mission Pharmacy is licensed and registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a collector.

