Obituary: Brian W. Philipps, 23

Friends and family this week are mourning the death of Brian W. Philipps, a 2014 graduate of SM East who attended Curé of Ars grade school. His obituary, published on DignityMemorial.com, is below:

Brian William Philipps passed into eternal life on Friday, January 4. Born December 9, 1995, Brian attended Curé of Ars grade school, Shawnee Mission East High School and graduated from Georgetown University. During his short time with us, he impacted all he touched and filled his life with adventures. Wherever he was in life, Brian surrounded himself with a full complement of cherished friends and their respective parents and families.

Blessed with siblings 16, 14 and 10 years older, Brian was not only the darling of the family but also a source of youthful joy. He relished the opportunities having older siblings presented him, from attending various sporting events to college visits and shared domestic and international travel. As Brian grew older, his siblings cherished opportunities to participate in his life events.

Brian loved learning and one of his earliest passions was reading. At a young age, family members read him the Harry Potter series, omitting the scary parts until he caught on and insisted on hearing everything. A short time after that, Brian was devouring books on his own. He loved sitting in a comfortable chair in front of a roaring fire, book in hand. Often a sibling was in the chair right next to him. No words needed to be spoken – a book, a fire and a loved companion.

Brian and Dad were on a quest to see a baseball game in each Major League stadium. This once necessitated three cities in three days with treasured car time in between, Brian navigating. Mom accompanied them on many of these trips and was amazed at the level of detail Brian and Dad devoted to each stadium and surrounding neighborhood. Almost completed, only a few remain.

While at Georgetown, Brian studied in the School of Foreign Service, where he was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon, the Professional Foreign Service Fraternity. After graduation, he accepted a job with CitiBank in New York City.

Brian is preceded in death by his grandmother Rosemarie Philipps and his grandfather John Bolin. He is survived by parents Carole and Gary; siblings Annie, Michael and Tom; and grandparents Mary Bolin and William Philipps. Life will not be the same without Brian, but we are so thankful he blessed and enriched our lives.

A rosary will be said in Brian’s memory on Thursday, January 10th at 5:30 pm at Curé of Ars Catholic Church, followed by Visitation from 6-8. Funeral mass will be on Friday, Jan. 11 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Curé of Ars and the family will direct these to charitable causes in Brian’s memory.