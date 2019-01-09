Lenexa police looking for information on who abandoned malnourished, hypothermic puppy

The Lenexa Police Department is looking for information on who left a malnourished puppy tied to a pole in the city Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, the department said the dog was found in the 9400 block of Ridgeview Road, which is not far from K-10 highway. The dog was suffering from hypothermia and was malnourished.

Here’s the department’s tweet:

Someone abandoned this puppy, tied to a pole in 9400 blk of Ridgeview 2day. He was malnourished, in hypothermia, and other injuries. We took him to a local animal hospital and are hoping he pulls thru 🤞🏽. We’d like 2 know who abandoned him and why. Any info call us 913-477-7385. pic.twitter.com/C1aSWq26ny — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) January 8, 2019

Anyone with information about the dog should contact Lenexa police at 913-477-7385.