Lenexa police looking for information on who abandoned malnourished, hypothermic puppy

Jay Senter - January 9, 2019 7:53 am
Lenexa police posted this photo of the puppy, which was malnourished and suffering from hypothermia.

The Lenexa Police Department is looking for information on who left a malnourished puppy tied to a pole in the city Tuesday.

In a post on Twitter, the department said the dog was found in the 9400 block of Ridgeview Road, which is not far from K-10 highway. The dog was suffering from hypothermia and was malnourished.

Here’s the department’s tweet:

Anyone with information about the dog should contact Lenexa police at 913-477-7385.

