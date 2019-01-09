Briefly noted: Bollier talks party change on Slate’s ‘What Next’ pod; Leadership Lenexa class announced

Bollier, KU prof discuss Republican party “shake-out” on national podcast. Sen. Barbara Bollier and KU political science professor Patrick Miller were the featured guests on Slate’s daily What Next podcast Monday for an episode entitled “The Republican Party Shake-Out in Kansas.” Bollier discussed her reasons for switching parties last month. “I’m disappointed in the Republican party leadership, not only in this state but in this country,” she said. You can listen to the episode here.

Lenexa Chamber announces 2019 Leadership Lenexa class. The Lenexa Chamber of Commerce has released the names of participants in its 2019 Leadership Lenexa program, which provides an overview of the opportunities and challenges facing the Lenexa community. This year’s Leadership Lenexa class is: