Shawnee planning commission re-approves project plan for Bellmont Promenade

The project plan for Bellmont Promenade in Shawnee has once again received general approval from the planning commission.

The Shawnee planning commission at its Monday meeting approved on 10-0 vote a motino indicated that most recent version of the Bellmont Promenade project plan, as submitted by the development team led by Legacy Development, is in line with the city’s comprehensive plan land use guide. Commissioner Brian Roth was absent.

The most recent project plan for Bellmont Promenade, a mixed-use development to be located at the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Maurer Road, consists of both demolition of existing structures and new construction on the 26 acre site, according to the city’s Jan. 7 planning documents.

Other details as submitted by the developer for the Shawnee planning commission to review were as follows:

Construction of an in-line commercial/retail building containing approximately 154,550 square feet

Construction of about 31,200 square feet of a restaurant plaza

Construction of one pad site containing approximately 3,800 square feet

Construction of a mixed use building containing about 250 apartment units and at least 14,350 square feet of commercial/retail uses on the first floor; an

Infrastructure improvements including streets, sidewalks, stormwater treatment and collection facilities, parking areas, landscaping, lighting and utilities. These improvements include construction of 66th Street from Maurer Road to near the western property line.

The project plan was previously approved by the planning commission in June 2018.

Greg Musil with Rouse Frets Law Firm, who is representing the developer, said that the planning commission at that time had approved a project plan with 228 apartments and 200,000 square feet of retail space. The new plan has about 20 more apartments and about 193,000 square feet of retail space.

“Simply put, just as they were last year when we had apartments and retail and office mixed together in a mixed-use development, and you found it consistent, we believe the same thing would apply tonight,” Musil told the planning commission before it voted on the project plan.

Don Lysaught, a Shawnee resident whose home on Bell Road neighbors the project, brought up continued concerns about zoning on Bellmont Promenade. Lysaught and other neighbors have raised concerns at previous meetings about the height, close proximity and residential density of the project.

“Where’s the city going to step up and draw the line here?” Lysaught asked, adding that he isn’t arguing against the project plan itself.

The planning commission recommended on a 7-4 vote last month that the council approve rezoning part of the property from commercial highway to planned unit development mixed use.

The planning commission’s approval of the project plan will go in front of the Shawnee council for consideration as well as a public hearing. The council has not yet set a date but will discuss the project at tonight’s council committee meeting.

The Shawnee council in June 2018 approved the creation of a new TIF (tax increment financing) district for the proposed development.