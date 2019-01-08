Mission recognizes aquatics manager for saving man from heart attack

Luis Benavides had just walked into the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center when a staff member ran into the office.

“I heard him say that a gentleman had suffered a heart attack,” said Benavides, Mission aquatics facilities manager, of that day, Nov. 13. “So I stopped and yelled at one of my lifeguards to grab a trauma bag.”

Within seconds, he found the man lying on his back on the floor in one of the conference rooms. He had no pulse. Benavides’s years of training kicked in. A few minutes after CPR, including chest compressions and rescue breathing, the man still had no heart rate. So Benavides and his staff administered shocks to the man’s chest.

Mission police were on scene just a few minutes later. Shortly after, Mission fire and emergency personnel came into assist.

“We had to shock the gentleman five times before we were able to bring him back,” Benavides said.

By the time emergency staff had prepared the man to leave for the hospital, he was in a stable condition and even looking around and talking a bit, he added.

He’s only worked for the city a little more than a year, but Benavides has saved people before: people who were unconscious or at risk of drowning. He once pulled to safety a person being sucked into a pool drain. But this was the first time Benavides had saved someone from a heart attack.

“It’s still a little surreal to me; I still haven’t even met the gentleman, which I know a few of the other people involved have,” Benavides said. “It really kind of hit me that night.”

For his heroic deeds that day in November, Benavides received accolades from both the Mission Police Department and the city of Mission for saving the man’s life. The police department honored Benavides and Jeremy Assal, a police officer who assisted on scene ,with certificates of appreciation.

“If it wasn’t for the fact for Officer Assal, but especially Luis, without that, he wouldn’t have made it,” said Mission police chief Ben Hadley.

The city of Mission also gave life-saving awards to Benavides and other community center staff members who assisted: Jelissa Colbert, Nick Shepard, Jenny Smith and Erika Zeitz.

While honored by the recognition, Benavides said he was ultimately just doing his job and following the protocol he had been trained for years to do.

“To me, it’s just another day at the office,” he said. “I’ve trained to do this for years, and I just felt like I was doing my job. I didn’t feel like I was a hero, by any means. There’s people that do this thing multiple times a day every single day.”

He especially praised his young staff for their swift actions and cool collectiveness in the situation.

“It definitely turned a tragic moment into a learning and teaching moment,” he said, adding that he used the scenario to train lifeguard and community center staff just a month after the incident. “It can happen anywhere else beside the swimming pool, so they needed to be ready, to show them how serious it is and how fast you act, because with all the training I’ve done, everything was a drop of a hat. I didn’t have to think, because in moments like this, it could mean life and death because you’re taking precious seconds away from somebody.”

But receiving recognition from the police department was special for Benavides because he looks up to the police department.

“The fact that they have recognized me made me feel really good,” he added. “I’ve gotten multiple diplomas and degrees, and I think the one from the police officers and the city are definitely on top of some of my happiest achievements, which says a lot.”