Briefly noted: Village Presbyterian to host workshop on solutions to global warming; Roeland Park community forum on future of pool

Village Presbyterian to host global warming solutions workshop. The Environmental Action Committee at Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village is partnering with the Earthkeepers group from Heartland Presbyterian on a workshop Saturday examining the recommendations for reversing global warming from the Drawdown plan. “This workshop is designed to encourage a change in how we think about and respond to the threat of global warming and climate change,” says the Environmental Action Committee. “We will look at the very real possibility of reversing global warming and highlight the important role that each of us can play in creating that reality.” The event will be this coming Saturday, Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at Village Presbyterian. For more information or to register, contact Jerry Rees at 913-568-4250. There is no cost. More than 100 elected officials gathered at the church last month for a similar workshop.

Roeland Park quarterly forum will focus on aquatic center future. Roeland Park residents looking to get a better sense of what the future might hold for the city’s aquatic center will have an opportunity to hear about the ideas on the table at the city’s quarterly community forum, to be held next Monday, Jan. 14. The meeting, which will be at the Roeland Park Community Center, will feature a presentation by Waters Edge, which has conducted a study of possibilities for the pool moving forward.