Updates from Johnson County Community College: Hospitality Days Open House

JCCC’s Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy (WHCA) is one of Johnson County’s finest hidden gems. Our world-class facility is home to the region’s top instructors and leading technology, all of which paves the way for the next generation of best-in-class chefs, food service managers and hospitality leaders.

On Jan. 14, we’re opening our doors to the community for an afternoon of free (yes, free!) hospitality and culinary classes. Attend our open house and choose from three 50-minute classes every hour taught by our renowned chefs.

Michael Milster, Director, WHCA, says, “Our Hospitality Days Open House classes will be of particular interest to people in the hospitality business, and prospective students. We’ll have faculty on hand to answer college and career questions.”

Check out our lineup of topics:

3 p.m.

Croissants: What is laminated dough? Learn the terminology and techniques for building lamination with butter and how to properly portion, proof and bake laminated dough for a flaky and delicious product.

4 p.m.

Conducting Your Own Food Safety Audits: Discuss all aspects involved in developing a food safety audit for your establishment.

5 p.m.

Selection, Care and Use of Professional Cutlery: Learn about the different quality levels of professional cutlery, the importance of edge maintenance, and the basics of professional knife handling.

If you’re interested in pursuing a career in the hospitality or culinary industries, look no further. According to Milster, “JCCC’s hospitality programs offer a truly world-class education in a very affordable way. Our students are very successful in the industry without huge student loan debt.”