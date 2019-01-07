Lash Wax Spa business expands on Johnson Drive

Lash Wax Spa, a family-owned spa and salon in downtown Mission, has expanded its services and opened up a whole new shop next door.

The Bui family, owners of the salon and Nail Perfection & Spa at 5110 Johnson Drive, had outgrown the space for Lash Wax Spa.

The family revamped the space next door at 5106 Johnson Drive, which was formerly office space and a small shop for the family to sell beauty products. With the changes that took place over the past several months, they’ve expanded the spa’s menu of offerings and made room for a bigger staff.

The new Lash Wax Spa opened in November. That left additional space in Nail Perfection & Spa, which the family converted into nine additional manicure stations.

Owner Tong Bui said he’s excited to grow the family business for his children and grandchildren. In fact, to pay tribute to his family, they painted a mural that features one of Bui’s grandchildren amid a natural landscape reminiscent of his home country Vietnam.

Andrew Bui, manager of the space and son of Tong Bui and Kim Tang, said the family moved all spa, lash and waxing services to the new space. The new Lash Wax Spa has three additional spa rooms and features a quieter environment compared with the pop music-filled excitement of Nail Perfection & Spa.

“It means we can give more to our customers — be able to have more space,” Andrew Bui said. “Our customers have asked, ‘Are you going to expand, make it bigger?’ We’re doing what we can with the space we have.”

The Bui family is still hiring for additional positions at both Lash Wax Spa, including estheticians, masseuses and lash services staff.

The family-owned business has been in operation on Johnson Drive since 1995. They first opened shop in the former Mission Mall space, which is under construction as the city prepares for Mission Gateway, a mixed-use development at Johnson and Nall Avenue.

“We’re just happy to grow with the area,” Andrew Bui said, citing the family’s excitement for the Mission Gateway project, which is right across the street. “It’s nice to see that they’re finally doing something over (there) with that space. We’re glad to be here and serve our customers.”