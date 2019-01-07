Briefly noted: Shawnee to hold public meetings on potential community center

Jay Senter - January 7, 2019 7:00 am
Shawnee will host a public meeting on the idea of a community center Tuesday, Jan. 15 at SM Northwest. There will be another meeting the following evening at Monticello Trails Middle School.

Shawnee to host public meetings on possible community center. The city of Shawnee this month will hold two public meetings to pass along information and get input about the possible community center the council has been deliberating the past few months. “People will be able to check out design concepts, get information on possible programming and more,” said Shawnee Communications Manager Julie Breithaupt. “In February, the Governing Body will decide whether to put the community center issue on a special, mail-in ballot.” The two meetings will be:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019: Shawnee Mission Northwest High School at 12701 W. 67th St. from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019: Monticello Trails Middle School at 6100 Monticello Rd. from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

