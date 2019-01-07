Age no obstacle to improved fitness for group of seniors at Mission Chateau getting trained by CrossFit instructors

If you’ve set a fitness goal for yourself in the new year, perhaps a group of active Shawnee Mission area seniors can serve as an inspiration.

Three times a week, a group of residents at Mission Chateau in Prairie Village gather in the fitness center and are put through the paces by a trainer from 2020 Fitness, the CrossFit gym just up Mission Road from the senior living community.

It may be counterintuitive to think of a group of octogenarians and CrossFitters coming together, but 2020 Fitness founder Jon Rowley said the fundamental goals of the program are applicable to people of any age.

“We have long said that our program is literally for everyone so when Mission Chateau approached us to help manage their Wellness Program we were all ears,” Rowley said. “Our goal has always been to help our clients move better and we’re grateful that the residents at Mission Chateau now fall under our guidance.”

The program 2020 developed for Mission Chateau’s residents is primarily focused on flexibility, walking participants through exercises that stretch their muscles and encourage range of motion. Residents are based in chairs through a work out, and cardio exercises might include getting up and sitting down a few times, or marching in place. The group uses resistance bands for exercises that promote strength. The program also includes guidance on nutrition and mindfulness.

“We want to promote that at any age people have the ability to improve their physical and mental health,” said Meghan Ziegelmeyer of Mission Chateau. “The fitness center at Mission Chateau inspires our seniors to balance their mind body and spirit in a positive and encouraging environment.”

Rowley said that developing the program for the seniors at Mission Chateau has been a new and rewarding challenge.

“We’re getting a chance to train those in assisted care, working to increase their standard of living, something often lost in this space,” he said.