Your Community: Artists wanted





The Friends of Johnson County Library once again celebrate National Library Week with their annual Bookmark Design Contest.

Submissions are encouraged from Library users of all ages. Winners will be selected from entries in seven age categories from Preschool to Adult. This is a wonderful project for school classes, youth groups, Scout troops, Red Hat Society chapters and anyone else who loves Johnson County Library.

Winning illustrations will be unveiled during National Library Week in April. The winning bookmarks will be printed and distributed throughout the remainder of the year all 14 branches of Johnson County Library and the three Friends Bookstores.

Submissions will be accepted Jan. 2-Feb. 28. Entry forms and contest guidelines are available at any Johnson County Library branch and are downloadable at jocolibrary.org/bookmarks.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom