Sponsored Post

Your Community: Artists wanted

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - January 5, 2019 10:00 am


The Friends of Johnson County Library once again celebrate National Library Week with their annual Bookmark Design Contest.

Submissions are encouraged from Library users of all ages. Winners will be selected from entries in seven age categories from Preschool to Adult. This is a wonderful project for school classes, youth groups, Scout troops, Red Hat Society chapters and anyone else who loves Johnson County Library.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Winning illustrations will be unveiled during National Library Week in April. The winning bookmarks will be printed and distributed throughout the remainder of the year all 14 branches of Johnson County Library and the three Friends Bookstores.

Submissions will be accepted Jan. 2-Feb. 28. Entry forms and contest guidelines are available at any Johnson County Library branch and are downloadable at jocolibrary.org/bookmarks.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories