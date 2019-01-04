Shawnee Mission Health officially changes name to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Residents who receive their care at Shawnee Mission Medical Center and its affiliated practices will notice some branding changes on the main campus and throughout the system this year.

Starting Jan. 2, Adventist Health System, which runs Shawnee Mission Health and more than 45 other hospital campuses across nine states, has changed its name to AdventHealth. As part of the change, the Merriam-based Kansas system will now be called AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

The name change, which was announced back in August, is being made in part to ensure consumers understand which practices are part of the organization’s national system.

The hospital says that by Jan. 31, all of the exterior signage on the campus at 75th Street and I-35 will be changed to reflect the new name. A monument sign at the corner of 75th Street and Frontage Road has already been installed with the new branding.

The system’s Prairie Star and Overland Park locations will now be called AdventHealth Lenexa and AdventHealth South Overland Park.

The name change also highlights the system’s affiliation with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“More than 150 years after the Adventist health care ministry began, we are proud to carry on this legacy as AdventHealth to provide healing, express love and impart hope upon those we encounter on our sacred mission to deliver Christ-centered, whole-person care,” said AdventHealth board chair Gary Thurber.

In conjunction with the name change, the system has also launched a new website at AdventHealth.com.