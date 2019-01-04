Prairie Village clerk Joyce Hagen Mundy wrapping up 3 decades with the city today

Joyce Hagen Mundy walked into city hall for her first day of work with Prairie Village on Dec. 1, 1985.

Today, more than 30 years and nearly 1,000 city council and planning commission meetings later, Hagen Mundy will enter city hall as an employee for the last time.

“It’s been a privilege,” said Mundy, who lives in Overland Park. “I’ve grown to love this town. It’s become my second home.”

Hagen Mundy came on board as the secretary to the mayor and city administrator during the tenure of Mayor Sue Weltner. Four years later she was named city clerk. She and her husband then left the Kansas City area for a couple of years in the early 1990s when he was relocated for his job, but Hagen Mundy returned to city hall when they moved back to the area in 1992. She took a job as the office manager, and then returned to the role of city clerk a couple years after that. She’s been the city clerk, charged with recording votes and taking minutes from major city meetings, among many other duties, ever since.

“I’ve gotten to work with dedicated, talented people,” Hagen Mundy said. “And they keep changing, so that always keeps it fresh.”

Among the highlights of her more than three decades with the city were being part of the inaugural VillageFest in 1997 and the first-ever Prairie Village Jazz Festival in 2010. And while she’ll be leaving her official duties with the city, she says she’s agreed to continue on with the Jazz Festival committee as a volunteer.

“I want to see the 10th Jazz Festival,” she said. “We’ve become like a family on that committee.”

As she looks back over her long career with the city, Hagen Mundy said she thinks the city is in a good place — even if there have been some bumps along the way.

“The growth of our community events is exciting, and it’s been great to see the whole community revitalizing, both the neighborhoods and the shopping centers, even if some of that was painful.”

Starting Monday, though, she’ll be ready to enjoy retirement. She’s got a new grandchild arriving in Minnesota in May that she’s excited to spend time with. An educator by training, she said she plans to get back into the classroom as a substitute, para or volunteer in Blue Valley or Shawnee Mission.

The city will host a reception for Hagen Mundy on Monday, Jan. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Village City Hall.