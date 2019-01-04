Kansas Division of Vehicles says certificates from shuttered Harder Performance Driving School still valid

The Kansas Division of Vehicles on Thursday issued a statement informing customers of the Harder Performance Driving School in Overland Park that students who completed their curriculum with the school are still eligible to receive a driver’s license even though the operation is no longer open.

Customers had been complaining of difficulties getting lessons with students scheduled through the school since this summer.

Then, in mid-December, the school shut down with no notice to customers. The phone line was disconnected, and the storefront at 10362 Mastin Street had paper taped over the windows. A number of customers reported having pre-paid for driving lessons for a student, and not knowing how to proceed. The owner of the business told at least one customer that the company had lost its accreditation, and a list of accredited driving schools in Kansas distributed by the Division of Vehicles and the Kansas State Department of Education on Thursday does not have Harder Performance listed.

A spokesperson from the Division of Vehicles said there had been numerous complaints about the business in recent months, and that the Better Business Bureau had asked them to remove any references in Harder Performance’s marketing materials.

Harder Performance’s owner did not submit a application to renew the company’s license with the state board for 2019.

In the announcement issued Thursday, the Division of Vehicles said that certificates of completion issued by Harder Performance will be valid two years from the date of the instructor’s signature.

“We understand many parents and students have been unsure of the validity of the certificates, but any completed instruction from Harder Performance Driving School before December 31, 2018 will be accepted at driver’s license offices statewide,” said David Harper, director of the Division of Vehicles.

The agency recommends that students who were not able to complete their courses with Harder Performance take their Parent/Guardian DE-99 form to another accredited driving school. The agency provided this list of accredited driving schools in Kansas.