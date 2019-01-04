Briefly noted: Sharice Davids sworn in as new U.S. Rep for Shawnee Mission area

Davids takes oath of office, votes for Pelosi for House Speaker. Sharice Davids took the oath of office as the new U.S. Representative for the Kansas 3rd Congressional District in a ceremony at the capitol Thursday, where she was joined by members of her family and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Davids supported Pelosi in the formal vote for House Speaker that took place Thursday. Photo courtesy office of Rep. Sharice Davids.
