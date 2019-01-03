Ward 1 resident Jan Faidley seeking Becky Fast’s seat on Roeland Park council; contested election set for Feb. 26

There will be a contested election in next month’s vote to replace Becky Fast on the Roeland Park city council.

Ward 1 resident Jan Faidley filed for next month’s special election in late December. (The Johnson County Election Office has not listed any candidates for the seat on its website yet). Faidley faces Courtney Craig, who announced her candidacy yesterday, in the race.

Faidley has lived in Roeland Park since the late 1990s, and has recently been involved in city issues on a number of fronts. In 2017, she led the circulation of a petition to oppose the potential relocation of the city’s public works facility to to the site of the Roeland Park Community Center. Similarly, she was a proponent of efforts to address complaints about odors from the Myron K. Nelson wastewater treatment facility across from Nall Park. She also worked as a volunteer on the campaign of Roeland Park mayor Mike Kelly.

Faidley, who is a musician by training and operates a business teaching saxophone at her studio, said she viewed service on the city council as a way to give back.

“This is something that I never really envisioned myself doing,” she said. “But I’m at a point in my career where I can do it, and I think there are a lot of issues on the horizon for the city.”

Faidley said she thinks the city council needs to make listening to residents a priority. She said she has concerns with some of the designs put forth on the Roe 2020 project.

“I think we need to be really careful about what we do there, because the residents said that walkability was a priority,” she said. “And when you look at the buffer zones between car traffic and pedestrian traffic, we may not have made it a priority.”

She also said she believed management of teardown-rebuild issues would be a major issue for the city in the future.

“It was a big issue in Prairie Village,” she said. “And I’m sure it’s going to be a big issue in Roeland Park.”

The special election for the seat is set for Feb. 26. The winner will serve through early 2020, which is the remainder of Fast’s term. Fast resigned last month in preparation for her seating on the Johnson County Board of Commissioners.

An election for a full four-year term in the Ward 1 seat will be on November’s ballot.