Best Bets for the Weekend: Rockin’ Rob, bullet journals, home projects

- Feeling the need to shake some sillies out? Head over to the Johnson County Museum on Friday morning for the Rockin’ Rob Show, an “interactive and educational musical kids’ show that promotes fun & education through the benefits of music and movement.”
- A new year is a great time to instill some new habits. If you have a teenager who wants to learn more about organizing their life, the Teen Bullet Journal meetups at the Johnson County Library might be just the thing. This event lets teens bounce ideas off each other and learn how to better manage their lives. This is a creative outlet for teens who love organization or need help being organized.
- Our kids have adored the monthly kids workshops at the Overland Park Home Depot. Every first Saturday morning families can swing by to make a seasonal project. This Saturday morning your munchkin can make an easel with whiteboard. Check back monthly for some really neat projects.
